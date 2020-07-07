Tiffany Haddish, Amblin Team for Comedy 'Homecoming Queen' (Exclusive)

Raamla Mohamed, a writer on 'Scandal' and a co-executive producer on 'Little Fires Everywhere,' will pen the script.

Tiffany Haddish is feeling like royalty.

The multi-hyphenate is developing Homecoming Queen, a comedy just set up at Amblin Partners.

Raamla Mohamed, a writer on Scandal and a co-executive producer on Little Fires Everywhere, will pen the script.

Haddish is attached to star and will produce. The project is inspired by the true story of when Haddish traveled to Africa thinking she was royalty, only to find out that that designation means something completely different there.

Holly Bario, Amblin Partners’ president of production, and Mia Maniscalco, vp creative affairs, will oversee for the company.

Mohamed got her start working on the production staff of Grey’s Anatomy and Off the Map and then became a fellow of the Disney/ABC Writing Program. She was a staff writer on Scandal, with the seventh-season crossover episode with How To Get Away with Murder, among the episodes she wrote. Mohamed has an overall deal with ABC Studios and is currently co-writing a half-hour pilot for HBO with Issa Rae about black teenagers in the affluent L.A. neighborhood of Windsor Hills.

Haddish’s big-screen breakout occurred with scene-stealing work in 2017’s Girl Trip. Since then, the comedienne has starred in several movies, including Night School with Kevin Hart, the crime thriller The Kitchen with Elisabeth Moss, and this year’s Like a Boss with Rose Byrne. She is also appearing in Quibi’s version of The Princess Bride.

Haddish is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Ziffren Brittenham. Mohamed is repped by Ziffren Brittenham.