Tiffany Haddish Screams Through 'Us'-Themed Halloween Horror Maze

The actress and 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' producer Andy Lassner visited Universal Studios Hollywood's attraction inspired by Jordan Peele's 2019 film.

Ellen DeGeneres sent Tiffany Haddish and producer Andy Lassner to the Us-themed maze at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

After stating that Lassner hates being scared, the host explained that she recruited Haddish to protect him. Unfortunately for Lassner, Haddish was just as afraid.

"I'm not feeling 100 percent," Haddish admitted at the beginning of the segment. Lassner added, "She's already jumpy, which isn't helping me." The actress explained her state, saying that she was just "protecting" herself.

The two then entered the maze, which was inspired by Jordan Peele's 2019 horror film. Lassner tried to talk Haddish through it, though she regularly cut him off to express her fear.

The producer explained that a line of "the tethered," the spooky, red-outfitted characters from the film, were not real, but Haddish declared that they were. Sure enough, Haddish was correct and an actor jumped out to scare them. "I told your motherfucking ass — that was a person!" she screamed. "I saw blinking!"

The two continued to make their way through the house. While Lassner tried to remain calm, Haddish got worked up every time someone popped out at them.

At one point, Lassner used Haddish as a shield and hid behind her. "You know, I'm a strong black woman, but if you keep getting behind me like that — " she said before she heard a noise and paused.

After two actors approached Haddish and Lassner with scissors, the pair tried to hide behind the cameras. As they continued to look for decoys, another actor ran out with a weapon. "We're not trying to fuck with you, Lupita!" Haddish yelled, referencing Lupita Nyong'o's starring role in Us. "Oh damn, we in crazy-people place."

Lassner then led Haddish into a room full of red-dressed actors lining the wall. "We know you're going to scare us. We're ready," he said before the actors lunged toward him.

The two eventually made it out of the haunted house. "It wasn't that bad," Lassner said before the two embraced. Haddish added, "I'm praying for y'all."

Watch the full segment below.