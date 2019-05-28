Tiffany Haddish on Creating a Show Centered on Female Comedians Living in a "Man's World"

'The Last O.G.' star joined The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actress Roundtable to discuss the upcoming project, audition feedback and more.

Tiffany Haddish already has her next project written and ready to go, ready to pay tribute to female comedians. "I haven't seen a show that’s dealing with female comedies," she told The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actress Roundtable.

Haddish explained that "the world of female comedy" centers on women having to navigate "in a man's world": "It's such a boys' club, and really doing stand-up, like, for real female stand-up comics, and how difficult it is, and how you have to kind of fight your way into that boys' club and be, like, 'Yo, I’m just as funny as you. I can be up here just as long as you. I can pack out this theater just as much as you can pack out this —.' Sorry, I’m getting passionate about it."

The Last O.G. star went on to describe that adding an element of her dating life would round out the upcoming project. "Trying to have that regular life where you want to date and stuff, but guys are afraid to date you because they think you’re going to talk about them onstage, which is, like, 'Please, you’re not that poppin','" Haddish said. "It would be about my life. I wrote it already. It's written."

The comedian also recalled her early audition days, revealing her trick for finding out what casting agents really thought of her auditions.

"You know what I would do? I would put my phone on voice memo and put it in my bag. I'd do the audition, walk out of the room, leave my bag, come back, [and] be like, 'Oh, I forgot my purse in here,' get my purse and get in my car," Haddish explained.

While some of the feedback she heard was hurtful, such as, "She’s not as urban as I thought she would be," Haddish took other pieces of advice and applied them to her craft.

"I want to hear so I can grow," she said. "And also so I could write jokes about it and use it to my advantage."

The full Comedy Actress Roundtable is set to air June 23 on SundanceTV. Haddish appears on the roundtable panel along with Regina Hall, Jane Fonda, Natasha Lyonne, Alex Borstein, Maya Rudolph and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Follow all the Emmy season roundtables at THR.com/Roundtables.