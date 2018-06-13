Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz Comedy To Be Released by Roadside and Topic

'The Oath,' a Thanksgiving-set satirical thriller, will be released in the fall.

Roadside Attractions and Topic Studios are partnering to release The Oath, a satirical thriller starring Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz, in North America. The film, which Barinholtz also wrote and directed, will be released in the fall.

The film, from QC Entertainment and Barinholtz and David Stassen’s 23/34 Productions, concerns a couple, played by Barinholtz and Haddish, whose Thanksgiving takes an unexpected turn with two federal agents held captive in their living room. The cast also includes John Cho, Carrie Brownstein, Billy Magnussen, Meredith Hagner, Jon Barinholtz, Nora Dunn and Chris Ellis.

The film is produced by QC Entertainment’s Sean McKittrick and Ray Mansfield; 23/34 Pictures' Barinholtz and Stassen; and Andrew Robinson of Aperture Media Productions. Haddish served as an executive producer along with QC’s Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Kristen Murtha.

“Ike’s hilarious directorial feature debut reinvents the holiday comedy for our times,” Roadside’s Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff said in announcing the acquisition. “He and Tiffany make one of the greatest on-screen couples we’ve seen, and their family Thanksgiving troubles will have audiences laughing at our uncertain political madness without checking their intelligence at the gate.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Roadside Attractions to bring The Oath to audiences everywhere,” said Topic’s Adam Pincus. “Ike’s film flips the traditional Thanksgiving table into a sharp, entertaining statement that’s all too relatable given the times we find ourselves in.”

Barinholtz most recently was seen opposite Mindy Kaling in the sixth and final season of The Mindy Project, where he also wrote, produced and directed episodes.

Cohen and Ryan Heller negotiated the deal for Roadside and Topic Studios, respectively. UTA and QC, who co-repped the film for domestic sales, negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers.