Tiffany Haddish Signs With UTA

Tiffany Haddish has signed with UTA, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The agency will represent her theatrically, while her longtime agency APA will continue to handle her touring business.

A comedy A-lister since her 2017 breakout in Girls Trip, Haddish most recently voiced Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, while she continues to star on TBS' The Last O.G. opposite Tracy Morgan.

Her upcoming projects include Warner Bros.' 1970s mob drama The Kitchen opposite Melissa McCarthy, Illumination's The Secret Life of Pets 2 and the Paramount comedy Limited Partners.

Haddish continues to be repped by Artists First and Del Shaw.