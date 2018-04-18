Tiffany Haddish, Trevor Noah, Kevin Hart to Headline Just For Laughs 2018

Jimmy Carr and Joy Ko also join the first slate of performers unveiled for the 36th edition.

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish and Trevor Noah are to host galas at the upcoming Just For Laughs comedy festival, organizers said Wednesday.

And comedy superstar Kevin Hart is returning to Montreal to bring his one-man show, The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour, to the festival for one performance on July 27. Hart was an up-and-coming comedian when he made a life-changing debut at the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal in 2001 as part of its New Faces showcase.

Haddish will host her first main stage gala at Just For Laughs on July 28, while The Daily Show host Noah will host another two galas on the same night.

They were announced as part of the first slate of performers for Just For Laughs since ICM Partners and longtime client Howie Mandel partnered to acquire the Montreal comedy-based group from festival founder Gilbert Rozon.

Other solo shows booked into Just For Laughs include a July 28 date for Chelsea Lately contributor Jo Koy's Break the Mold Tour, and nine shows for British comic Jimmy Carr as part of his current world tour. And Just For Laughs' The Ethnic Show has booked Francisco Ramos, Matteo Lane, Orny Adams and Gina Brillon to join emcee Maz Jobrani.

Elsewhere, The Nasty Show, hosted by Robert Kelly, will include Brad Williams, Nikki Glaser, Mike Britt, Ms Pat and Derek Seguin, organizers said.

Additional lineup announcements will be made in the coming weeks. The 2018 Just For Laughs comedy festival is set to run from July 11-29.