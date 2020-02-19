Berlin: Tiffany Haddish, Willem Dafoe, Tye Sheridan Join Paul Schrader's 'The Card Counter'

Oscar Issac stars in the project, which Martin Scorsese is executive producing, re-teaming with Schrader, his screenplay writer on 'Taxi Driver' and 'Raging Bull.'

Paul Schrader has locked up casting for The Card Counter, adding Tiffany Haddish (Like a Boss), Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One) and Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse) to co-star in the revenge thriller.

Oscar Issac will play the lead in the original feature as Tell, a would-be card shark living a spartan existence on the casino circuit. A chance meeting with Cirk (Sheridan) leads to Tell joining forces with him to help carry out a revenge plan against a military colonel (Dafoe). With backing from gambling financier La Linda (Haddish) the trio goes on the road, from casino to casino, with the unlikely goal of winning a World Series of Poker tournament.

Schrader will direct The Card Counter from his own screenplay. Martin Scorsese will executive produce the project, re-teaming with Schroder, who wrote the screenplays for Scorsese's Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ and Bringing Out the Dead.

Braxton Pope (The Take), Lauren Mann (Swiss Army Man) and David Wulf (Inheritance) are producing the film with William Olsson as executive producer.

HanWay Films is handling international sales on The Card Counter with David Gonzales of Northside Services and Endeavor Content overseeing the U.S. sale. The project will be shopped to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin this week.