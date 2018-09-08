Creative Arts Emmys: Tiffany Haddish Wins Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

The actress won the award for stint as a guest host on 'Saturday Night Live.'

Tiffany Haddish took home the award for best guest actress in a comedy during Saturday night's Creative Emmy Awards. She won the award for her turn as the guest host on Saturday Night Live, which aired in November.

The award marks the comedian's first win at the Emmys. Haddish made history by becoming the first black female stand-up comedian to host SNL.

She addressed the recent sexual misconduct allegations that were coming out at the time during her opening monologue. During a part that she referred to as "Tiff's Tips," the comedian gave the male viewers some advice. "Listen, fellas, listen. If you got your thing-thing out and she's got all her clothes on, you're wrong. You're in the wrong. Wait until she takes her own clothes off, then pull your thing-thing out," she said.

She also introduced a memorable character called Boo Boo Jeffries in the sketch "Tournament Fighter." The character does not like fighting, though is forced into a video game that forces her to fight. She showed off her physical comedy skills by displaying a number of jerky movements.

The actress was up against Tina Fey, Jane Lynch, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon and Wanda Sykes for the award.

It will be announced later in the night who wins the best guest actor in a comedy category. Sterling K. Brown, Bryan Cranston, Donald Glover, Bill Hader, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Katt Williams are up for the award.

The best guest actor and best guest actress awards were handed out during Saturday's ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.