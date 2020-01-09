Tig Notaro to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)

The comedian, born in Mississippi with Irish roots, joins actress Jenn Murray at the event next month.

Groundbreaking stand-up comedian Tig Notaro will be honored at the 15th annual Oscar Wilde Awards next month, it was announced Thursday.

The event, set for Feb. 6 in its traditional Thursday night slot before the Academy Awards, celebrates the work of those from Ireland — and some who are not — who contribute to film, television and music. J.J. Abrams, fresh off his stint on The Rise of Skywalker, returns to host at his Bad Robot offices in Santa Monica.

The 48-year-old Notaro, recently named one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time by Rolling Stone, was born in Jackson, Mississippi, but she has Irish roots: her late mother's maiden name was O'Callaghan, and her great-great-grandfather, John Fitzpatrick, was the mayor of New Orleans in the late 1800s.

Last year, Notaro and her wife/writing partner, Stephanie Allynne, sold the feature screenplay First Ladies to Netflix, with Jennifer Aniston set to star as the first female U.S. president and Notaro as the first lady.

Notaro also launched the Funny or Die talk show Under a Rock With Tig Notaro, which is coming back for a second season this winter, and she's returning as Commander Jett Reno on the CBS All Access series Star Trek: Discovery.

Also being feted in Santa Monica is Jenn Murray, the Northern Ireland actress who was seen this year in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

The US-Ireland Alliance, led by founder and president Trina Vargo, is the nonprofit organization behind the Oscar Wilde Awards.