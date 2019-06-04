Tig Notaro Launches Talk Show With Funny or Die

Funny or Die has teamed with Amazon Alexa on the series, which is directed by 'Transparent' star Amy Landecker.

Tig Notaro is heading to the host chair.

The comedian has teamed with Funny or Die on a new shortform talk show, Under a Rock With Tig Notaro, that will see her interview a rotating cast of celebrity guests. The catch: she doesn't know who any of them are.

"I don't watch many TV shows or films so I'm really bad at recognizing famous people," Notaro explains in the opening segment of each episode. "And on this show, I interview famous people to try and figure out who they are."

Funny or Die and Something Fierce, Notaro's shingle with wife Stephanie Allynne, produce the show, which was created in partnership with Endeavor Global Marketing as part of its work with Amazon Alexa. During the episodes, as Notaro attempts to discover the identity of her guests, she has the use of Alexa for any of her needs.

The six-episode series is directed by Transparent star Amy Landecker. It premieres June 4 with new episodes debuting each Tuesday. It will be available on the Funny or Die website and across social channels.

The launch of Under a Rock comes after Funny or Die teamed with Lyft to relaunch Billy on the Street for online audiences. After the show ended its run on TruTV, Funny or Die brought the show back as a shorter, eight-episode web series with Lyft as a producing partner. Funny or Die is also the producer behind Brockmire on IFC, No Activity on CBS All Access and the forthcoming Between Two Ferns: The Movie on Netflix.

Notaro, who currently appears on Star Trek: Discovery, is repped by Integral Entertainment, ICM and Ziffren Brittenham.