For Now, Joe Exotic Won't Record Radio Show From Prison, Official Says

The subject of 'Tiger King' was reportedly being sought to host a program.

Do not expect to hear a Joe Exotic radio program in the foreseeable future.

Earlier in the week, the husband of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, the subject of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, was quoted saying there were talks that an unnamed station wanted Maldonado-Passage to host a show from prison.

"So we’ll see what happens with that," Dillon Passage told the U.K.'s Metro tabloid paper. "It’s kind of mind-blowing."

However, a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told The Hollywood Reporter authorities knew nothing of those plans so there were no logistics to discuss. What's more, even interviews are not happening right now.

"Due to safety and security reasons in the wake of the current pandemic, we are deferring coordinating and approving inmate interview requests out of an abundance of caution," the prisons spokesman said.

For the moment, Joe Exotic has only given one interview from prison, where he is serving a 22-year sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot.

He has asked President Donald Trump for a pardon. Trump told reporters he would "take a look" the matter.