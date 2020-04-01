'Tiger King's' Joe Exotic Is in Jail's Coronavirus Isolation, Says Husband

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, the subject of the Netflix docuseries, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for his part in a murder-for-hire plot.

The star of the popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is currently in isolation behind bars out of an abundance of caution during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka "Joe Exotic," the Tiger King, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for his part in a murder-for-hire plot.

Maldonado-Passage’s husband, Dillon Passage, recently spoke with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy and said that the former zoo owner has been placed in COVID-19 isolation.

Maldonado-Passage is not necessarily thought to be infected, but since he recently transferred from a prison with multiple cases, he was placed in isolation for safety, his husband told Cohen.

The Netflix series has become wildly popular, dominating entertainment news coverage.

Florida authorities on Tuesday confirmed tips have been rolling in daily concerning a cold case featured in the docuseries.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister of Tampa addressed local media regarding the disappearance of Jack Donald "Don" Lewis, saying the sheriff held a meeting on Monday regarding the case and will be reviewing “a lot of the evidence."

The sheriff also said his office was getting at least six tips a day, as Chronister on Monday asked for new leads amid all the interest in the show. The 1997 disappearance of Lewis is part of the Netflix series.

Listen to the entire interview below.