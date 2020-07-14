'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Duped Into Recording Happy Birthday Message for Convicted Pedophile

The reality TV show figure was pranked by an Australian comedian into giving shout outs to both Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile via the celebrity message app Cameo.

Carole Baskin, star of the Netflix's hit documentary series Tiger King, has fallen victim to yet another prank, this time via the celebrity messaging service Cameo.

In a video released on social media on Tuesday, the big-cat rights activist was shown delivering a happy birthday message to Rolf Harris, the disgraced musician and former TV star who in 2014 was convicted of 12 counts of indecent assault on four teenage girls, spending three years in a British prison.

"Hey, all you cool cats and kittens. It’s Carole Baskin, at Big Cat Rescue," she says in the video. "Hi Rolf Harris. All your kids wanted to get together and tell you that you have really touched them, and that they love all that you have done for them."

Baskin later gives a shout out to Jimmy Savile, the late DJ and TV presenter now regarded as one of the worst predators in British history, with 100 of allegations of sexual abuse having emerged since he died in 2011. Both Savile and Harris were investigated for sex crimes by the Metropolitan Police as part of Operation Yewtree.

“I hear there’s a lot of great stories about you and your best friend, Jimmy Savile – can’t wait to hear those. Happy birthday Rolf!" Baskin says.

The prank was pulled by Australian comedian Tom Armstrong and came just days after he used Cameo — in which members of the public can pay celebrities to record special messages — to dupe 7th Heaven star Beverley Mitchell into giving Australia’s most notorious serial killer, Ivan Milat, a shout out.

In May, Baskin fell foul of another prank when she was tricked by YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners into giving what she thought was an interview on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show. Instead, they used clips from previous Fallon interviews to make it sound like she was speaking to the Tonight Show host over the phone.