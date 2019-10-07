Tiger Woods and Jimmy Fallon Find Buried Treasure While Golfing

The professional athlete joined the host for a segment on one of his special Sunday editions of 'The Tonight Show.'

Tiger Woods and Jimmy Fallon's day of golfing took an adventurous turn on Sunday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The segment opened with Fallon attempting to sink his golf ball into the hole. Once he finally made it in, he asked Woods if it took him six hits. After the professional athlete informed Fallon that it actually took him 15 tries, he told the host that the day was "only gonna get better."

Fallon later raked out the sand trap on the course. While in the sand trap, Fallon heard a clinking sound on the ground. "I think there's something down here," he said. Woods responded, "It's Jersey. It's probably a body." Despite Woods' lack of interest, Fallon insisted that he found a buried treasure.

The two soon got down on their hands and knees to dig through the sand trap. They eventually found a locked box and determined that the best way to open it was for Woods to hit the lock off of the box with his golf club as Fallon held the treasure. "I'm not gonna hit you. I know what I'm doing," Woods told Fallon as the host whimpered on the ground.

"Oh my God," said Woods as he and Fallon opened the box. The host added, "I cannot believe what I'm seeing." They then burst into cheers and ran around the golf course to celebrate their findings as Billy Idol's "Mony Mony" played.

As Woods and Fallon continued to celebrate, the camera zoomed in on the box to reveal that the treasure was a 20 percent off coupon for Bed Bath & Beyond.

The segment concluded with an inspirational message from Woods and Fallon written onscreen. "Don't forget to dream," read the text.

Watch the full segment below.