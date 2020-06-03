TikTok Star Josh Richards Signs With Gersh

The move follows the influencer taking a hiatus from the TikTok collective Sway Boys to focus on his music career.

TikTok influencer Josh Richards has signed with The Gersh Agency for representation in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Richards, who has over 18 million followers on the social media platform, is also a co-founder of digital talent management firm TalentX Entertainment, which separately recently signed for representation with ICM.

Richards going his own way to sign with Gersh also follows a decision to take a hiatus from the TikTok collective Sway Boys, whose members are represented by TalentX. The move, according to Richards, will allow him to focus on his expanding music career after he signed a record deal with Warner Music and TalentX Records.

Richards and fellow TikTokker Bryce Hall recently released Still Softish, a music track that earned over 20 million views on YouTube.

Signing Richards will allow Gersh to expand its representation of social media talent, whether from TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, as Hollywood agencies look to bridge from traditional to new digital platforms.