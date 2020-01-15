TikTok Stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Sign With UTA (Exclusive)

Parents Marc and Heidi D'Amelio have also signed with the agency.

TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio have signed with UTA in all areas.

The sisters' parents, Marc and Heidi D'Amelio, have also signed with the agency, which will work with the family on digital content, live touring, podcasts, books, TV and licensing and endorsements.

Charli, 15, has risen to fame on TikTok for her relatable dance and lip-syncing videos. The trained dancer has 17.7 million followers on the platform, where she is adding around 200,000 followers each day. She also has more than 4 million followers on Instagram and close to 700,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Dixie, 18, has more than 6 million followers on TikTok, where she posts dancing and comedy videos. The D'Amelio sisters collaborate with TikTok creator collective Hype House. Their parents also have accounts on the social video platform. Marc has 1.5 million followers while Heidi has over 600,000.

"If you told me this is what my life would look like in 2020, I would not have believed it," Charli said in a statement. "This partnership with the incredible team at UTA will give me and my family more opportunities to create and share our content, and I'm so thankful to our fans for their support as we find new ways to connect with them."

Added Greg Goodfried, UTA co-head of digital talent, "Charli and Dixie are relatable teenagers with a true gift for creating entertaining content, and the whole D'Amelio family has a warmth that is resonating with fans around the world."

The D'Amelio family continues to be represented by Barbara Jones of Outshine Talent, Billy Mann of The Well and Gary Stiffelman of Greenberg Traurig.