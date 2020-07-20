TikToker Addison Rae to Launch Podcast With Mom Sheri Nicole

'Mama Knows Best' hails from Spotify-owned studio Parcast.

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling is launching a podcast.

Mama Knows Best premieres July 20 from Spotify-owned studio Parcast. The dancer and online personality, who has over 50 million followers on TikTok, will host the show with her mom, Sheri Nicole Easterling, a TikTok star in her own right with over 8 million followers.

In Mama Knows Best, the duo will give fans a look at their relationship as Addison, 19, turns to her mother for advice on relationships, friends and family.

Addison announced the show on Twitter, posting that she's "been working on a little something with my mama."

The Easterlings hail from Louisiana but moved to Los Angeles after Addison began to grow in popularity on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where she has over 23 million followers, during her freshman year at Louisiana State University. Sheri began appearing in her videos and soon built a following of her own. Her father, Monty Lopez, also regularly posts videos on the app and has 2.7 million followers.

Another well-known TikTok family also recently announced plans to expand into the podcast business. Sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio said in May that they would start a show together via Ramble, a network from Cadence13 and their agency, UTA. Details of the show have yet to be announced.

New episodes of Mama Knows Best will drop exclusively on Spotify every Monday. The Easterlings are repped by WME.

A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the Easterling family's home state. They are from Louisiana, not Florida.