TikToker Addison Rae Signs With WME (Exclusive)

The agency will also rep the social media star's parents.

TikToker Addison Easterling, aka Addison Rae, has signed with WME in all areas. The social media star's parents, Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez, will also be represented by the agency.

Easterling, 19, is part of the TikTok collective The Hype House, which is also repped by WME. The Louisiana native has more than 11 million followers and 1.2 billion views on TikTok for her choreographed dances and lip-syncing videos. She also has 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

Easterling's mother, known on TikTok as Sheri Nicole, has 4 million-plus views per video.

WME will focus on building out Easterling's business across modeling, fashion, music, dance, TV, film, digital, podcasting, touring, books, licensing and endorsements. The family will also work with the Endeavor Foundation to support charitable causes.

Her deal with WME comes as talent agencies rush to snap up top TikTok talent and on the heels of Hype House and its co-founder, Chase Hudson, signing with the agency.