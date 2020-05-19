TikTokers Charli and Dixie D'Amelio to Launch Podcast (Exclusive)

The weekly show will be part of Cadence13's Ramble network.

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are launching a podcast.

The sisters, who rose to fame on TikTok, are plotting a weekly show that will offer a behind-the-scenes look at their lives and the topics on their minds. The to-be-named show will be part of Ramble, the podcast network joint venture between Cadence13 and UTA, which reps the D'Amelio family.

"We're so excited to share what's happening with us and our family since this all started," they said in a joint statement. "Most of what we share is less than a minute long — usually seconds — so it's actually gonna be fun to be able to talk with our fans and break down everything going on in our lives, and we're excited to be part of the Ramble family."

The D'Amelios began posting to TikTok less than a year ago and quickly broke out on the platform. Charli, 16, is the most-followed TikToker, with more than 56 million followers, and is known for her dance videos. Dixie, 18, has more than 24 million followers on the app with her videos, which range from skits to beauty tips.

Cadence13 and Ramble chief content officer Chris Corcoran said of the D'Amelio sisters: "Their incredibly infectious, engaging, creative and entertaining personalities will come to life in a new way for their millions of fans on this podcast, and we are ecstatic about launching this new platform together."

Added Oren Rosenbaum, head of emerging platforms at UTA: "The D’Amelio sisters are a force to be reckoned with, and we couldn’t be more excited for their break into podcasting with Ramble."

Ramble offers podcasts from a number of online personalities, including Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, Pretty Basic with Alisha Marie and Remi Cruz, and The TryPod with the Try Guys.