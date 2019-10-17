Tilda Swinton to Head Marrakech Film Festival Jury

The Oscar-winner follows past presidents of the Moroccan event James Gray, Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola.

Tilda Swinton will light up the 2019 Marrakech Film Festival, serving as jury president for this year's edition.

“The state of cinema knows no boundary and the prospect of joining with my comrades from around our planet to discover and celebrate work from all her continents is a privilege and joy for which I am sincerely grateful and to which I look forward immensely,” said Swinton, who called the appointment an “honor.”

The Oscar winner follows James Gray, who led last year's jury, which included Dakota Johnson and Palme d'Or winner Laurent Cantet. They awarded the top prize to Austrian director Sudabeh Mortezai's Joy, which also took the BFI London Film Festival's top prize.

Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola and Milos Forman have also served as jury presidents, while former jurors have included Marion Cotillard and Patricia Clarkson. The festival has a history of attracting A-list talent such as Jeremy Irons, Bill Murray, Viggo Mortensen and Robert De Niro.

This year's Marrakech Film Festival runs from Nov. 29 – Dec. 7 in Morocco.