Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie Join Dev Patel in 'David Copperfield'

The Oscar-winning actress and the 'House' alum board Armando Iannucci's fresh take on the Charles Dickens masterpiece.

Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie are set to star alongside Lion star Dev Patel in The Personal History of David Copperfield from Emmy-winning Veep creator Armando Iannucci, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

They join the fresh take of Charles Dickens' autobiographical masterpiece, with the film to be written by Iannucci and Simon Blackwell. The ensemble cast also includes Ben Whishaw.

Production on David Copperfield is set to start in the U.K. in June and will be Iannucci's third movie as director after the Oscar-nominated In the Loop and Death of Stalin. Kevin Loader and Iannucci will produce the feature.

FilmNation will continue to sell David Copperfield to buyers in Cannes after first introducing the project at EFM in Berlin.

Swinton, who won a best supporting actress Oscar for her role in Michael Clayton, has recent film credits that include Isle of Dogs and Call Me By Your Name.

House alum Laurie has also joined the cast of the George Clooney-led miniseries Catch-22. Laurie, whose credits include The Night Manager, is repped by WME and Christian Hodell.

Swinton is repped by UTA and Hamilton Hodell.