Tim Blake Nelson, Michael C. Hall Join Annette Bening in 'The Torture Report'

Ben McKenzie and Matthew Rhys will also star in the feature that is set immediately following the 9/11 attacks.

Tim Blake Nelson and Michael C. Hall are rounding out the cast for The Torture Report, along with Gotham star Ben McKenzie, The Americans actor Matthew Rhys and Ted Levine.

The newcomers are joining the previously announced cast of Adam Driver, Annette Bening and Jon Hamm.

Scott Z. Burns is directing the film, which is set immediately following the 9/11 attacks and centers on the CIA’s extreme interrogation program on detainees during the war on terror. The U.S. Senate Select Intelligence Committee released a 500-plus page report in 2016 detailing the shocking interrogation practices.

Steven Soderbergh and Jennifer Fox are producing alongside Burns, Kerry Orent, Eddy Moretti, Vice’s Danny Gabai and Michael Sugar.

Vice Studios is also producing and financing, with UTA repping North American rights. IMR is handling international sales and will introduce the project at Cannes.

Nelson is repped by UTA and Gateway; Hall is with UTA and Authentic; McKenzie is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham; Rhys is with the U.K.'s United, WME and Management 360; and Levine is repped by Kass.