Tim Boyle, Veteran Recording Engineer and Scoring Mixer, Dies at 71

He worked with Quincy Jones and Eric Clapton and on films including 'The Sandlot' and 'Starship Troopers.'

Tim Boyle, a veteran recording engineer and scoring mixer, died Dec. 22 of liver cancer in Sherman Oaks, his daughter Briget Boyle said. He was 71.

Boyle worked with such entertainers as Quincy Jones, the Rolling Stones, Peter Frampton, Eric Clapton, Whitney Houston, Tom Waits and Joanna Newsom during his career and served as the chief audio engineer on scoring stages at Paramount and Universal.

He won a Golden Reel Award from the Motion Picture Sound Editors for his work on South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999).

His credits — more than 300 in film, television, records and live events — also included the movies Throw Momma From the Train (1987), The War of the Roses (1989), Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991), The Sandlot (1993), Johnny Mnemonic (1995), Starship Troopers (1997), Big Momma's House (2000), Team America: World Police (2004) and Beer League (2006) and the TV shows Simon & Simon, Tales From the Crypt and 8 Simple Rules.

Born on Aug. 2, 1948, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, Boyle served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-69. He taught recording arts at USC and the Sundance Institute, founded the Oakland-based record label Waxsimile Productions with his daughter and was the chief audio engineer at the Church of Scientology from 2004 until his death.

Survivors also include daughter Lyndsay; ex-wife Karen; his partner, Anne; sisters Nan and Ellen; and grandsons Mika and Valentin. A memorial service is set for Jan. 18 in Los Angeles.