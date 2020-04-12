Tim Brooke-Taylor, 'Goodies' Star, Dies From Coronavirus Complications at 79

"He was a funny, sociable, generous man who was a delight to work with," fellow 'Goodies' star Graeme Garden says.

Tim Brooke-Taylor, one of the trio of stars from the classic UK sketch show The Goodies, has died. He was 79.

A rep for Brooke-Taylor could not be reached for more information, but his agent told the The Guardian the actor died Sunday from complications due to the novel coronavirus.

“It is with great sadness that we announce Tim’s death early today from Covid-19," he agent told the publication.

Fellow Goodies star Graeme Garden told the BBC he was "terribly saddened by the loss of a dear colleague and close friend of over 50 years."

"He was a funny, sociable, generous man who was a delight to work with," Garden told the BBC. "Audiences found him not only hilarious but also adorable. His loss at this dreadful time is particularly hard to bear, and my thoughts are with Christine, Ben, Edward and their families."

The Goodies, a popular sketch show co-written by Brooke-Taylor, Garden and Bill Oddie, ran on the BBC from 1970 to 1980.

Brooke-Taylor was also know for his work on the long-running UK game show I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue. He also appeared in various sitcoms.

Brooke-Taylor received an Order of the British Empire for his body of work in 2011.

He is survived by his wife, Christine, and two sons, Ben and Edward.