Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim Companies Sign Unscripted Deals With Shopify Studios

The deals are for comedy initiatives Abso Lutely Productions and JASH.

Relatively young Shopify Studios has signed development partnerships with Abso Lutely Productions and JASH, both comedy-centric efforts founded (in part) by Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim.

Abso Lutely Productions, behind Nathan for You, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job, and co-founded by Dave Kneebone, has already set up a project about young entrepreneurs helping struggling businesses called Kidsultants (working title).

JASH, also founded by Sarah Silverman and Michael Cera, is developing unscripted comedy series Down to Business (also a working title) featuring comedians Mark Raterman and Greg Hess (Cook County Social Club).

“Every entrepreneur knows the challenges that come with building a business, but out of this process often comes humor and the opportunity to celebrate success,” said Shopify Studios head Sarah North. “We want to tell stories about all facets of the entrepreneurial journey and couldn’t be happier to partner with the talented teams at Abso Lutely and JASH.”

Shopify, a popular commerce platform, started venturing into content with a full-service film and TV production house earlier in 2019. The initiative is intended to leverage strategic partnerships with internationally known creators and production partners to develop, produce and finance projects for streaming platforms and traditional networks. Its first deals were with Anonymous Content, Wheelhouse Entertainment's Spoke Studios and Saville Productions.

