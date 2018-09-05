Tim Pastore Replaces Greg Lipstone as All3Media America CEO

Pastore joins the unscripted production company from National Geographic Channels.

All3Media America has found its new CEO.

Former National Geographic Channels programming president Tim Pastore has been tapped to replace Greg Lipstone at the unscripted production company. Pastore, who departed Nat Geo in May, will start his new post Oct. 1 and report to All3Media CEO Jane Turton.

During his four years at Nat Geo, Pastore oversaw National Geographic Studios, the in-house division behind original series and documentaries, including Emmy-winning Explorer, Gender Revolution With Katie Couric and Star Talk With Neil deGrasse Tyson. He helped launch Nat Geo's feature documentary unit with LA92, Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS and the Emmy-nominated Jane as well as Leonardo DiCaprio-helmed Before the Flood.



"Tim’s reputation as a business leader and his track record as the creator and producer of high quality and popular TV is incredibly impressive," Turton said. "I’m really excited at the prospect of working with such a talented executive and believe that Tim is the perfect person to lead All3Media America as it continues to grow from strength to strength.”

Pastore replaces Lipstone, who departed in January alongside COO Dan Donahue. (A replacement for Donahue has not yet been determined.) Lipstone, a longtime unscripted agent and founding partner at ICM, represented All3Media for years (first at WME) before moving to the company in 2015 to serve as CEO.

"The opportunity to work with a global leader like All3Media and its expansive roster of inspiring creatives and companies is an honor,” Pastore said. “I am excited to join Jane and her stellar team as we lead the All3Media America family into a new phase of growth. Across the group is a tremendous range of artistic and commercial vision, creating the ideal space to foster innovative programming.”

All3Media America is the U.S. arm of All3Media, the indie TV, film and digital production group that comprises 28 production companies. All3Media America is responsible for producing hundreds of hours of unscripted — and scripted — programming for broadcast, cable and digital platforms. Its programming roster includes CBS' Undercover Boss, CNN's United Shades of America, USA Network's Chrisley Knows Best, Fox's 24 Hours to Hell and Back with Gordon Ramsay and Discovery's Cash Cab, among others.

Before Nat Geo, Pastore spent time with BBC Worldwide and Discovery Channel, where he earned Emmy nominations for his work on Dirty Jobs and Deadliest Catch.