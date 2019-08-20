Tim Roth to Receive Sarajevo Film Festival Honor

The British actor will also host a master class at the Bosnian film festival's 25th edition.

British actor Tim Roth is adding Hollywood star power to the Sarajevo Film Festival on Tuesday when he receives an honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award.

Roth joins other international stars at the 25th edition of the Bosnian festival, including Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu, Polish Oscar-winner Pawel Pawlikowski, Mexican actor/producer Gael Garcia Bernal and French actress Isabelle Huppert.

Roth, who will host a master class ahead of the evening award ceremony, is being honored "in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the art of film," the festival said.

Born in London, but now living in Los Angeles, Roth made a name for himself by "portraying unforgettable characters in one independent film after another," the festival noted. International recognition came in two of Quentin Tarantino's early films: Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction. His other credits include Heart of Darkness, Little Odessa, Four Rooms and Funny Games.

More recent credits include Broken, which won the Best British Independent Film Award in 2012, and Tarantino's eighth film, The Hateful Eight. In 1999, Roth made his directorial debut with the film The War Zone, starring Ray Winstone.

Roth is currently starring in Tin Star, a Sky Atlantic television series, now in production on season 3. His latest films include Luce, starring opposite Naomi Watts and Octavia Spencer, and The Song of Names, with Clive Owen, which will have its world premiere next month at the Toronto Film Festival.

The 25th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival runs through Friday.