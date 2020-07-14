Gamer "Tim The Tatman" Betar Signs With WME (Exclusive)

The Twitch streamer has more than 5 million followers and joins the Hollywood talent agency as pro gaming and pop culture converge.

Tim Betar, a popular video game player also known as "Tim the Tatman," has signed with WME for representation in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The popular Twitch streamer has over 5 million followers on Amazon's live video gameplay platform and 193 million total stream views.

Betar signing with WME comes as Hollywood talent agencies are aiming to represent pro gamers with growing online communities much as they have film and TV stars.

Backed by his outsized personality as he engages with his fan base in real-time on Twitch, Betar is known for playing Call of Duty: Warzone, Counterstrike, Overwatch, World of Warcraft and Fortnite.

The pro gamer engages with an average of 36,000 viewers per stream and can reach up to 100,000 concurrent viewers.

Beyond Twitch, Betar is a content creator with over 2 million subscribers and 310 million total views on his YouTube channel.