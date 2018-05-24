Time Warner's Movie Streaming Service FilmStruck to Launch in France and Spain

'Rebel Without a Cause' is among the movies available on FilmStruck

The classic film SVOD service will roll out in the countries with local partners, including StudioCanal and MK2.

FilmStruck, the subscription movie streaming service that Time Warner's Turner Broadcasting and Warner Bros. Digital Networks units have started rolling out in international markets under a joint venture, has unveiled plans to launch in France and Spain.

In France, the SVOD service will also feature films from Carlotta Films, MK2, RKO and StudioCanal. In Spain, the service will also serve up films from Wanda, Caramel and A Contracorriente Films. It will offer a combination of the local content, as well as European and global films.

Launch dates and pricing details were not immediately disclosed.

The Turner International Digital Ventures and Innovation (DV&I)unit and Warner Bros. Digital Networks previously partnered on bringing the service to the U.K. It offers classic films from the latter’s film library, including Casablanca, Rebel Without a Cause, Citizen Kane and An American in Paris. The SVOD service also features cast interviews, original artwork and mini documentaries.

“Rolling FilmStruck out to these additional markets is a significant next step for us,” said DV&I executive vp Aksel van der Wal. “France and Spain both have a rich heritage in and love for movies, as well as being rapidly developing SVOD markets, which makes them both exciting markets to tap into with what we believe is a fresh and differentiated offering working with fantastic content partners.”

The new territory rollouts follow the appointment of fomer BFI executive Kerensa Samanidis as general manager. FilmStruck launched in the U.S. in November 2016 and has pricing plans from $6.99 per month to $99 per year.