Time's Up Blasts CBS for "Culture of Toxic Complicity"

The Time's Up movement released a statement on Sunday that blasted both Leslie Moonves and CBS after more women came forward and accused the network chairman of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Not long after the new allegations were published by Ronan Farrow in The New Yorker, it was reported that Moonves would step down from his leadership role with CBS Corp.

"Six more women have made bone-chilling allegations of abuse, harassment and retaliation against Les Moonves," read the statement from Time's Up. "We believe them. These new allegations are in addition to the previous six women who have already bravely spoken out and detailed horrific behavior from Moonves. Nineteen current and former CBS employees have also alleged that former CBS News chairman Jeff Fager condoned sexual harassment in his division."

In a statement to The New Yorker regarding its latest story on him, Moonves claimed that three of the women who were now accusing him were consensual in the alleged sexual encounters.

Time's Up did not believe it.

"These allegations speak to a culture of toxic complicity at CBS, where the safety of women was continuously ignored to protect the careers of powerful men and the corporation," read the movement's statement. "The CBS Board of Directors has an obligation to move swiftly and decisively to create a safe work environment for all and rid the company of this toxic culture."

It continued: "CBS, as you sit in a room debating next steps to rectify the damage done, remember that the world is watching. We will accept nothing less than full transparency of the investigation’s findings, a commitment to real change across all levels of CBS management and no reward for Les Moonves."