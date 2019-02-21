Time's Up CEO Lisa Borders Resigned Following Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Her Son

Borders announced her resignation Monday.

Former Time's Up CEO and president Lisa Borders resigned following sexual misconduct allegations against her son, the organization announced on Thursday night.

A statement released by the workplace-equality organization read: "TIME'S UP unequivocally supports all survivors of sexual harassment and abuse. On Friday, Lisa Borders informed members of TIME’S UP leadership that sexual assault allegations had been made against her son in a private forum. Within 24 hours, Lisa made the decision to resign as President and CEO of TIME’S UP and we agreed that it was the right decision for all parties involved. All of our actions were fully guided by our support for survivors."

In continued: "We respect the rights of all survivors to own their own stories. We strongly encourage anyone who has experienced sexual harassment, assault or related retaliation in the workplace or in trying to advance their careers to contact the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund for assistance."

The Los Angeles Times was the first to report the story. According to the report, a 31-year-old Santa Monica woman said in a Facebook post that Borders’ son had been sexually inappropriate with her. Borders reportedly brought up the allegations quickly and the decision was made for her to step down. Alan Jackson, the attorney for Borders' son, vehemently denied the claims.

Borders announced her resignation Monday, after less than four months in the position. COO Rebecca Goldman will serve as interim CEO for the organization. Borders joined Time's Up in October after serving as president of the WNBA.

"As Time's Up continues to grow, I am proud of the work I have done to shepherd its continued development," Borders said Monday in a statement. "Unfortunately, it is with deep regret that I must resign from Time's Up to address family concerns that require my singular focus. I appreciate the opportunity to support this mission and I hope my efforts will continue to resonate."