Time's Up Entertainment Director Nithya Raman Stepping Down to Run for L.A. City Council

Raman is running on a platform of ending homelessness, curbing climate change and making L.A.'s City Hall more transparent.

Time's Up Entertainment executive director Nithya Raman is stepping down from the advocacy organization after a year in the role in order to focus on a run for Los Angeles City Council, the organization announced Thursday.

“I’m so proud that our own Nithya Raman is among the many women who’ve seized this historic moment by running for office. Under Nithya’s leadership, Time's Up Entertainment has grown to be a force to be reckoned with and we’re greatly indebted to her integrity, strategic thinking, and fearlessness," Time's Up interim CEO Rebecca Goldman said in a statement. "While we’re sad to see her go, we’re thrilled to see Nithya bring those talents to bear as she runs for City Council. Time's Up continues to be inspired by Nithya’s leadership and have no doubt she will continue the work of fighting for women’s power, safety, and equity."

Raman, an urban planner who had worked on L.A.'s homeless crisis and rights for Indian slum inhabitants before joining Time's Up in July 2018, initially announced her run for City Council on Aug. 7. In a video that launched her campaign, Raman said that she wanted to run to help improve the city's homelessness and high-rent problem.

"They make it so hard for people to get out of homelessness here," she says in the video. "But there aren't that many people who are in the race for City Council or who are currently holding these offices that feel the same level of urgency I do."

According to her campaign website, Raman is running on a platform that aims to curb homelessness, reach carbon neutrality in L.A. sooner than the city has previously promised, institute a Green New Deal for the city and make city hall dealings more transparent.

Raman is running for District 4, which encompasses Hollywood, Koreatown, Larchmont Village, Los Feliz and the Miracle Mile, Silver Lake, Coldwater Canyon and Windsor Square neighborhoods and is currently overseen by Councilmember David Ryu, Ryu has served in the role since 2015.

In her role as Time's Up Entertainment exec director, Raman helped steward the "Who's in the Room" mentoring initiative, which was funded in part by a donation CBS made as part of former CEO Les Moonves' exit agreement, and Time's Up Critical, a database of diverse critics and journalists for publicists and entertainment entities to use.

Time's Up also announced Thursday that independent filmmaker Ngoc Nguyen (A Brave Heart: The Lizzie Velasquez Story; Google's "Power On" film series) will be joining its entertainment division as its interim executive director. In addition to her filmmaking experience, Nguyen has worked as studio publicist at Miramax Films and Paramount Pictures.