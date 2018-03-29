Time's Up to Host First New York Event at Tribeca Film Festival

Ashley Judd, Julianne Moore and the organization will continue the fight against sexual harassment in Hollywood at this year's indie film festival in NYC.

More than three months after Time's Up was founded in response to Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct scandal and the #MeToo movement, the organization is continuing its fight. Time's Up, it was announced on Thursday, will hold its inaugural New York City event at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, where notable names will discuss the current state of its campaign against harassment in Hollywood and what's next for the fund.

The Time's Up program will feature conversations with activists, filmmakers, storytellers, lawyers and actresses, including Ashley Judd and Julianne Moore, who were early vocal supporters of the movement. Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center, poet-activist Robin Morgan and civil rights attorney Monica Ramirez will also offer their insight during panel discussions.

Prior to the annual Tribeca fest's involvement with Time's Up, the organization had entered the public zeitgeist back in January at the Golden Globes, where celebrities wore pins in support of sexual abuse victims.

In addition to the festival event, Tribeca also announced on Thursday that it has added the world premiere of Steven Sebring's Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band to its lineup. The documentary captures Smith's final performance of songs from her iconic 1975 album, Horses, at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, which took place in 2015 in honor of the record's 40th anniversary. Following Tribeca's special screening at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre, Patti and her band will perform some of their biggest hits. Tickets go on sale April 2 at 12 p.m. ET.

Tribeca Immersive has added Jack: Part One, Baobab Studios' latest visionary animation, to its roster of world premieres. The Tribeca TV program is also expanding with the premiere of Enhanced, an ESPN docuseries from executive producers Alex Gibney and Brad Hebert that explores how modern innovations in sports training are impacting the achievements of today's athletes.

Tickets for the Time's Up program, Jack: Part One and Enhanced are now available on tribecafilm.com. For more on the festival, head here.