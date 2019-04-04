Time's Up Opens Applications for Entertainment Mentorship Program

Interested candidates can throw in their hats for the Who's in the Room mentorship program April 4 through April 19 via an online application.

Time's Up has opened applications for its new mentorship program for entertainment-industry aspirants, which intends to change the face of the creative executive and producer population in the industry.

The application period for the Who's in the Room mentorship program will be open April 4 through April 19, with interested candidates who meet the requirements able to apply online at this link. Candidates must be current assistants with one to three years of experience in the industry who are looking to become junior executives.

Time's Up calls those who are accepted into the program "jumpers" and has focused on this group because the organization believes many young professionals depart the industry while assistants because they do not have the resources to surmount "substantial cultural and socio-economic barriers" that could allow them to reach the next level in film and television companies.

"Who's in the Room is seeking passionate assistants who are eager and ready to make the jump in their career to the next level," Time's Up Entertainment program manager Michelle Jones said in a statement. "Through the program, we are excited to help young, diverse executives and producers-in-the-making build a powerful network of peers and mentors who will support them through their journey."

The so-called jumpers will attend a required "bootcamp workshop" to be matched with program mentors, who are touted to be top entertainment executives. Mentors will be tasked with helping their mentees apply for jobs, prepare for the industry, network and navigate job offers. "Accountability measures" have been built into the program to ensure mentors are meeting regularly with their mentees.

The Who's in the Room program was first announced in December, after CBS revealed it was donating former CEO Les Moonves' onetime severance package to several women's advocacy organizations, one of which was Time's Up. The $500,000 received will help fund the program in its early stages, the organization said at the time.

Several Hollywood power players, such as Chernin president of film and TV Jenno Topping, Netflix vp original films Tendo Nagenda, television executive Tara Duncan and Warner Bros. Pictures senior vp film production Niija Kuykendall, will lead the program.