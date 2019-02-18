Time's Up President and CEO Lisa Borders Resigns

The former WNBA president was tapped for the position nearly four months ago.

Time's Up president and CEO Lisa Borders has resigned. COO Rebecca Goldman will serve as interim CEO for the workplace-equality organization.

The departure was amicable and was related to personal family matters. Borders joined Time's Up in October after serving as president of the WNBA.

"As Time's Up continues to grow, I am proud of the work I have done to shepherd its continued development," Borders said in a statement. "Unfortunately, it is with deep regret that I must resign from Time's Up to address family concerns that require my singular focus. I appreciate the opportunity to support this mission and I hope my efforts will continue to resonate."

"With gratitude for her work, Time's Up accepts and supports Lisa Borders’ decision to resign as president and CEO," Time's Up wrote in a statement. "We know that it is the right decision for Lisa as well as the organization. Our COO, Rebecca Goldman, will serve as interim CEO while we conduct an executive search. We remain steadfast in our mission to create safe, fair, and dignified work for women of all kinds."