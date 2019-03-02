Time's Up Starting CEO Search Following Lisa Borders' Resignation

Time's Up founding member Nina Shaw said the organization "would've loved for Lisa to continue" her position as CEO and president, but "this movement has always been about more than one person."

Time's Up has begun the search for a new CEO and president after Lisa Borders resigned following sexual misconduct allegations against her son, Nina Shaw said on Saturday.

Shaw, a founding member of the organization, made the announcement during a panel titled "Time's Upx2" at the Athena Film Festival in New York City.

"We’ve actually begun the search. We had a meeting yesterday in fact; a big hands-on meeting with the Time’s Up board to talk about kind of where we want to be with our next CEO and some of the things we learned," Shaw said. "We’re trying, in Time’s Up, to be as transparent as possible."

Shaw was joined by her fellow founding member Amber Tamblyn, along with Nithya Raman, the entertainment executive director for Time's Up, and Alysia Reiner.

"One of the things I think all of us, everyone in this room, every one of us here, have to acknowledge is that given how embedded these behaviors are in our society, it is very likely that every single one of us is going to be touched in some way; that someone we love, someone we care about will find themselves on the end of being accused," Shaw said. "And we have to figure out how to deal with it."

She continued, "We totally support Lisa in her decision, but we would’ve loved for Lisa to continue with us. But this movement has always been about more than one person. You know, it’s funny, when you read about history it all looks so nice and clean. They threw some tea in the Boston Harbor, and they signed the Declaration of Independence, and they were electing George Washington president! I think we all know it was a little messier than that.

Being involved with any movement, according to Shaw, is "terrible messy."

"You try your best to make good decisions, and I gotta believe if that in your heart you’re doing this for all the right reasons, it’ll ultimately work itself out. But, you know, Lisa’s an example of someone who we loved; who we continue to support, and unfortunately while she isn’t going to be with us as CEO for this journey, she will always be in our hearts and the next person we pick is going to be great if not better."

Borders, former president of the WNBA, announced her resignation on Feb. 21 after less than four months in the position. The Los Angeles Times first reported the story. According to the report, Borders son' was accused of being sexually inappropriate by a 31-year-old Santa Monica woman. Alan Jackson, the attorney for Borders' son, has denied the claims.

"As Time's Up continues to grow, I am proud of the work I have done to shepherd its continued development," Borders said in a statement. "Unfortunately, it is with deep regret that I must resign from Time's Up to address family concerns that require my singular focus. I appreciate the opportunity to support this mission and I hope my efforts will continue to resonate."

At the time, Time's Up also released a statement: "TIME'S UP unequivocally supports all survivors of sexual harassment and abuse. On Friday, Lisa Borders informed members of TIME’S UP leadership that sexual assault allegations had been made against her son in a private forum. Within 24 hours, Lisa made the decision to resign as President and CEO of TIME’S UP and we agreed that it was the right decision for all parties involved. All of our actions were fully guided by our support for survivors."

It continued: "We respect the rights of all survivors to own their own stories. We strongly encourage anyone who has experienced sexual harassment, assault or related retaliation in the workplace or in trying to advance their careers to contact the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund for assistance."

COO Rebecca Goldman is currently serving as interim CEO for the organization.