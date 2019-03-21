Time's Up and The Wing Team for Meetings, Events Programming

The advocacy organization with Hollywood roots will hold its meetings at the women's-club network moving forward.

Time's Up and The Wing are joining forces to plan and stage events and other programming that advance women in the workplace.

The advocacy organization and women's-club network announced their new partnership on Wednesday. In addition to working together on programming that seeks to "empower" women in the professional world, The Wing will offer a Time's Up meeting space going forward.

"Time's Up is proud to partner with The Wing to create safe spaces for women to convene, collaborate and engage in important conversation around safety and equity,” interim CEO of Time's Up Rebecca Goldman said in a statement. “By partnering with Time's Up, The Wing is directly investing in work that will help women across industries succeed in the workplace. We applaud The Wing's leadership here and hope that this unique partnership can serve as a model for other mission-driven businesses."

The Wing is opening a location in West Hollywood in spring 2019; it currently boasts clubs in New York, Georgetown and San Francisco. Spaces in Chicago, Boston, Seattle, Toronto and London are underway. The collaboration will result in programming at all Wing locations, the organizations said.

As a result of the partnership, The Wing is also granting a gift of stock to Time's Up to help it pursue its mission of ensuring continued access to "safe, fair and dignified work for women of all kinds."

“Both Time's Up and The Wing believe that all women, across all industries and backgrounds, deserve safety, fairness and dignity as they work and as we all shift the paradigm of workplace culture," Wing co-founder and CEO Audrey Gelman said in a statement. “The Wing is thrilled that this partnership will help support the groups’ organizing work, and we are proud to be making a charitable gift of stock to help support the long term growth of this important organization.”

As of September, The Wing boasted 6,000 worldwide members, who are accepted via the club's application process. Memberships start at $215 per month or $2,350 annually for a single location; more expensive memberships provide women with access to all locations. Some of the club network's starriest members and supporters include Chelsea Manning, Jennifer Lawrence, Glenn Close, Laura Dern, Lena Dunham, Hari Nef, Uzo Aduba and Christine Baranski.

The Wing is one of several women's clubs that are opening worldwide, with competitors including Hera Hub, Paper Dolls, SheWorks Collective, the Riveter, Rise Collaborative Workspace and The Jane's Club. Like its co-ed peer Soho House, though, The Wing has especially attracted the attention of Hollywood heavy-hitters, raising $75 million in December from investors that included actress Kerry Washington and Time's Up leaders Katie McGrath, Valerie Jarrett and Robbie Kaplan.