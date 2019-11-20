Timothee Chalamet to Make London Stage Debut With '4000 Miles'

The Oscar nominee will appear alongside Eileen Atkins in the West End revival of Amy Herzog's Pulitzer nominated play.

Timothee Chalamet is to tread London's boards for the very first time, making his West End debut next year in a revival of 4000 Miles at the Old Vic Theater.

The star – recently seen in Netflix's The King and an Oscar nominee for Call Me By Your Name – will appear alongside Eileen Atkins (The Crown) in Amy Herzog's Pulitzer nominated play, set in the New York apartment of a grandmother whose grandson unexpectedly turns up on her doorstep in the middle of the night. It originally ran off-Broadway in 2011, and again in 2012.

The Old Vic's artistic director Matthew Warchus will direct 4000 Miles, due to run from April 6 until May 23.