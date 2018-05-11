Timothy Olyphant in Talks to Join Quentin Tarantino's Manson Movie

Earlier this week, it was reported that Burt Reynolds is also in talks to star.

Timothy Olyphant is in talks to star opposite Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Burt Reynolds is in talks to star in the film, with Tim Roth, Kurt Russell and Michael Madsen, who all starred in Tarantino's Hateful Eight, in talks to play smaller or cameo-style roles.

The movie, set in Los Angeles in 1969, follows Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), a former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt), who are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor — Sharon Tate.

Tarantino wrote the movie and will produce. Sony has dated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for a worldwide release on Aug. 9, 2019.

Olyphant, who is repped by UTA and Brillstein, currently stars in the Netflix comedy Santa Clarita Diet, which just got renwed for a third season.