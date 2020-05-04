Tina Fey to Host Star-Studded Telethon to Raise Funds for N.Y. Coronavirus Relief Effort

'Rise Up New York!,' presented by Robin Hood and iHeartMedia, will air on various TV and radio stations and feature appearances from Barbra Streisand, Chris Rock, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert De Niro, Spike Lee, Mariah Carey, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

A number of New York's biggest stars are joining forces for a telethon, presented by Robin Hood and iHeartMedia, to help with the city's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Rise Up New York!, hosted by Tina Fey, will feature appearances from luminaries including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Angie Mar, Barbra Streisand, Ben Platt, Bette Midler, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Chris Rock, Christopher Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, David Chang, Idina Menzel, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Julianne Moore, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert De Niro, Spike Lee, Sutton Foster, Trevor Noah and New York Giants Super Bowl champions Eli Manning, Justin Tuck and Phil Simms. There will also be musical performances from Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey, Sting and others as well as real-life accounts of work being done on the front lines in New York City.

The hourlong virtual telethon aims to raise funds for Robin Hood's relief and recovery efforts that will be deployed to front-line organizations working with the city's most vulnerable both during the crisis and after. Donations will go toward food, shelter, financial assistance, health care, legal services, education and more to help New Yorkers rebuild their lives as the city moves toward recovery.

“New York City is at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. This crisis has created a whole new set of challenges for the millions of New Yorkers who already struggled to make ends meet,” Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore said in a statement. “This is a moment where we must all come together and rise up together as a community in support of our neighbors and in support of one another.”

iHeartMedia entertainment enterprises president John Sykes added, “Every New Yorker has been impacted by this pandemic, but if you had breakfast today with your family, you’re already better off than 2 million of your neighbors who can’t afford to eat at all. It’s not an easy time to ask for donations, but as little as $10 provides a meal for six hungry New Yorkers.”

Rise Up New York! will air Monday, May 11, at 7 p.m. ET on all local broadcast networks in New York City as well as News 12, Spectrum News NY1 and nationally on CNBC and on iHeartMedia and Entercom broadcast radio stations and nationally on SiriusXM.

The special is executive produced by Alex Coletti Productions, Sykes and talent producers Casey Patterson and Rick Krim.