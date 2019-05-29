Tinder's Alexa Mateen Expands Accessories Brand to Include Earrings

Founded by the former head of U.S. expansion for Tinder, accessories company Lala Lexa is releasing wire earrings soon to hit the red carpet.

The red carpet's rising "It" bag is getting a sister jewelry line.

Accessories brand Lala Lexa, created by Alexa Mateen (a founding member of Tinder), has racked up several Hollywood fans in the last six months. Emma Watson carried the clear Sima clutch at the G7 Advisory Committee for Equality in Paris, Olivia Wilde brought the Sima clutch in emerald to the premiere of A Vigilante, Leslie Mann sported the Victoria clutch in tobacco at the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala and Busy Philipps brought her Gemma clutch in fuchsia to the 2018 People’s Choice Awards.

The geometric and translucent bags ($480) — made of the eco-friendly acrylic material lucite, not plastic — have also been hits with Natalie Portman, Jane Fonda, Khloe Kardashian, Julianne Hough, Mindy Kaling, Olivia Munn and Taylor Schilling.

On Wednesday at noon, Mateen expanded beyond bags to debut two new pieces: coiled wire earrings in gold and graphite ($128). The creative worked with local artisans in downtown Los Angeles to craft her designs.

The sister of Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen, Alexa Mateen said there wasn't a strategy behind designing clutches and then jewelry. "I enjoy them both and the two of them together can spice up and elevate any outfit. I am inspired daily by my surroundings — especially art and travel, and I want to share with the world the designs I have created," Mateen said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I really have a thing for transparent and artistic accessories. Like the signature lucite collection of clutches that are often mistaken as art pieces, the Margot earrings are hollow, and do not look like earrings at first glance," she adds. "I love exploring new materials and may switch things up in the future!"

Other rising Hollywood accessories brands include Messika jewelry worn by Eva Longoria, Tadashi Shoji worn by Chrissy Metz, Miranda Frye worn by Lucy Hale, Nigora Tabayer worn by Rebel Wilson, Lark & Berry London worn by Regina King, Cuyana bags carried by Meghan Markle and Pinko bags carried by Amber Heard.