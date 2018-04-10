T.J. Miller Arrested for Allegedly Calling in a Fake Bomb Threat

The former 'Silicon Valley' star was released on a $100,000 bond.

Todd Joseph "T.J." Miller was taken into custody Monday night at LaGuardia Airport, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

The former Silicon Valley star was arrested for allegedly "intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train traveling to Connecticut," according to a press release from the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Miller allegedly made the bomb threat on March 18.

According to authorities, the 36-year-old comedian and actor allegedly called 911 and told the dispatcher he was on an Amtrak Train traveling from Washington, D.C. toward Penn Station in New York City and that a female passenger “has a bomb in her bag.”

The train Miller identified was stopped in Connecticut at Green’s Farms Station in Westport. All passengers were kicked off and bomb squad members searched the area. "No evidence of any explosive device or materials was detected," according to authorities. It was later discovered that Miller was on a different train.

The attendant on Miller's actual train stated that he "appeared intoxicated upon boarding in Washington, that he consumed multiple drinks on the train, and that he had been removed in New York owing to his intoxication. The attendant also advised that Miller had been involved in hostile exchanges with a woman who was sitting in a different row from him in the first class car," according to the release.

Miller appeared Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven and was released on a $100,000 bond, according to authorities. The charge carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, Connecticut State Police, Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department, Amtrak Police Department and Westport Police Department.

Miller, who starred on the half-hour comedy for four seasons as wannabe tech mogul Erlich Bachman, exited the HBO show after creative differences emerged between the actor and showrunners Mike Judge and Alec Berg. "It just wasn't working," Judge told THR, remarking about the split between Miller and the show in a cover story on March 7.

A request for comment from Miller and his rep were not immediately returned.