Toby Kebbell Signs With ICM Partners (Exclusive)

The British actor's credits include 'Kong: Skull Island,' 'Gold' and 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.'

Toby Kebbell has signed with ICM Partners, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. He previously was with CAA.

The British actor specializes in playing antagonists, from the treacherous Koba in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes to the traitorous Messala in Ben-Hur to the villainous Victor Von Doom in Fantastic Four. His other big-screen credits include Kong: Skull Island, Gold, A Monster Calls, Warcraft (in which he played a noble orc) and Wrath of the Titans. Kebbell, who also appeared in Guy Ritchie's RocknRolla and Steven Spielberg's War Horse, broke out in 2011 as star of the Black Mirror episode "The Entire History of You," considered one of the anthology's best installments ever.

He recently wrapped on Karyn Kusama's crime drama Destroyer, starring opposite Nicole Kidman, Sebastian Stan and Tatiana Maslany.

Kebbell continues to be repped by agent Samira Higham at Independent Talent in the U.K. and by attorneys Steve Warren and Huy Nguyen at Hansen Jacobson.