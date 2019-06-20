'Today' Show Omits Matt Lauer From 25th Anniversary Celebration

Former host Ann Curry was also missing from Thursday morning's five-minute look back at the NBC morning show's time at studio 1A in Rockefeller Center

NBC's Today show on Thursday celebrated 25 years of broadcasting from Studio 1A off New York's Rockefeller Plaza with a video montage featuring memorable moments from the popular morning program's history. The five-and-a-half-minute-long clip highlighted major news stories throughout the years, on-set bloopers and beloved hosts, such as Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford, Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin.

However, former anchors Matt Lauer and Ann Curry were noticeably left out.

Lauer was a news reader in 1994 when the Today show first set up shop at Studio 1A and ultimately rose to co-anchor of the morning show. He was fired in 2017 after a sexual misconduct scandal broke amid the #MeToo movement. For her part, Curry signed on to co-anchor the Today show alongside Lauer in 2011. But in published reports by The New York Times and New York magazine, Lauer was speculated to have played a role in her sudden exit one year later.

Viewers took to social media to express their mixed feelings about the Today show's erasure of both Lauer and Curry.

"Shout out to the @TODAYshow editors for putting together an impressive piece celebrating 25 Years of Studio 1A without any footage Matt Lauer. You all are the real MVPs," one wrote, while another tweeted: "Wow. @TODAYshow is celebrating 25 years @ Studio 1A & decided not to include 1 clip of Matt Lauer. He was a huge contributor to the show for as long as I watched; not Carson, not Savannah. Yes, what Matt did was wrong but him, Katie & Al helped build Today!! *turns channel*"

Of Curry, one Twitter user wrote, "Screw people being pissed about Matt Lauer, where the hell was Ann Curry? #TodayShow." Added another, "@TODAYshow watched the show this morning with all the celebratory clips from over the last 25 years. Question though @TODAYshow where is @AnnCurry once again you did her wrong! Shame on you for the handing of this!"

NBC has not yet responded to The Hollywood Reporter's request for comment.