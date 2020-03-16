'Today' Show Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker took Monday morning off out of an abundance of caution after learning that an employee on the third hour of the NBC morning show had tested positive for the disease.

A staffer on the third hour of NBC's Today show has tested positive for the coronavirus.

NBC News employees learned of their colleague's diagnosis late Sunday, and Monday, hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker took the morning off from Today out of an abundance of caution as NBC News traces their contacts.

"Both are fine right now, they feel good, but caution is the order of the day,'' co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said Monday on Today.

"We are fully supporting our colleague, who is experiencing mild symptoms and receiving medical care, and I know you join me in sending our very best for a quick recovery,'' NBC News president Noah Oppenheim said in a statement posted on Today's website.

The company is "taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams, which includes multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room and Studio 1A,'' Oppenheim said.

That includes identifying employees who were in close proximity to the affected staffer and asking them to self-isolate. All members of the third hour Today editorial team were asked to work from home while NBC finishes the social mapping exercise.