Todd Haynes' 'Dark Waters' Lands November Release; Nisha Ganatra's 'Covers' to Open in Summer 2020

Focus Features is distributing the two movies in the U.S.

Todd Haynes' Dark Waters will sail into select theaters on Nov. 22, a prime awards season date, Focus Features announced Monday.

Starring Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway, the Participant Media film is based on the true story of a tenacious attorney. Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper and Bill Pullman co-star.

Ruffalo produced Dark Waters alongside Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon. Haynes directed the pic from a screenplay by Mario Correa and Matthew Michael Carnahan.

Focus also announced a high-profile summer release date for Working Title's Covers, directed by Nisha Ganatra (Late Night). The comedy will hit theaters on May 8, 2020, and is set among the talent, fame and fast-paced world of Hollywood’s music scene. (Working Title and Universal are currently in theaters with the Beatles-themed Yesterday.)

Covers stars Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ice Cube, Zoe Chao, Eddie Izzard, Bill Pullman and Diplo. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are producing the pic, with Alexandra Loewy as executive producer. Ganatra directs from a script by Flora Greeson.