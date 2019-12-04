Willem Dafoe Travels Across Alaskan Tundra With Sled Dogs in 'Togo' Trailer

Julianne Nicholson, Christopher Heyerdahl, Michael Gaston, Michael McElhatton and Thorbjorn Harr round out the cast of the Ericson Core-directed film.

Willem Dafoe and his beloved dog go on a risky adventure in the trailer for Disney+'s Togo.

Set in the winter of 1925, the family film tells the true story of Leonhard Seppala (Dafoe) and his lead sled dog, Togo. The two trek across the Alaskan tundra in an adventure that tests their courage and determination.

The trailer opens with a clip of Togo leading a pack of sled dogs as Leonhard says in a voiceover, "Intelligence, stamina, courage and heart."

Leonhard later explains that his "business is dogs" as he lists off all of Togo's problems, including that he's undersized and not trainable.

Togo soon proves himself when he outruns every other sled dog. When the children in Leonhard's town fall victim to a deadly epidemic, he and Togo set out on a 600-mile journey to find the cure. While Constance warns her husband that Togo is too old to go on the trip, Leonhard still brings the dog along for the adventure of a lifetime.

"I always thought he lived for the sled when all along, what he lived for was me, "Leonhard concludes about Togo at the end of the trailer.

Togo will be available to stream on Disney+ on Dec. 20. Watch the full trailer above.