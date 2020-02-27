Tokyo Disney Resort Closes Due to Coronavirus

The closed gates to Tokyo Disney Sea, one of two theme parks within the Tokyo Disney Resort

The shutdown in Japan follows the late January closures of Disney's theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong, which the company previously warned could dent profits by $280 million in the current quarter.

Another Magic Kingdom is shutting down.

In response to the worsening worldwide coronavirus epidemic, Japan's Tokyo Disney Resort will close its doors from at least Saturday, Feb. 29 to March 15.

Oriental Land Co., the operator and majority owner of the Tokyo Disney Resort, made the announcement on Friday, saying that the decision was in response to the Tokyo government's recent request that all major events be canceled or postponed for the next two weeks. On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered all schools in Japan to be closed throughout March.

The Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland both have been shuttered since late January in response to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, which began in mainland China. The Walt Disney Co. warned earlier this month that profits from its parks in China could drop by $280 million in the current quarter. The Japan closure will only put more pressure on the media giant's current earnings outlook.

Unlike neighboring South Korea and parts of Europe, Japan has not reported a rapid uptick in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases. To date, the country has reported 210 infections, and four deaths.

But after Tokyo's bungled handling of the quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan's coast, the Abe government has come under increased scrutiny both at home and overseas over its halting approach to the public health situation. The recent global spread of the coronavirus combined with Tokyo's seemingly uncoordinated response had begun to provoke questions over whether the Tokyo Olympic Games, scheduled to open July 24, could end up canceled or rescheduled. On Tuesday, Abe said the closure or postponement of major events in Japan was altogether unnecessary at that phase in the public health struggle.

But just one day later, Abe signaled a more aggressive tack, requesting that all large sports and cultural events be delayed or called off over the coming weeks. He then shocked Japan on Thursday be closing all elementary, middle and high schools until around the start of April.

