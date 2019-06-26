Tokyo Fest "Fantastic Southeast Asia" Section to Showcase Regional Genre Flicks

The sixth edition of Crosscut Asia will include features from Liv Diaz, Prachya Pinkaew and Takumi Saitoh.

The Crosscut Asia section at this year's Tokyo International Film Festival will focus on genre films from Southeast Asia.

The sixth edition of Crosscut Asia, Fantastic Southeast Asia, will feature Filipino auteur Liv Diaz's sci-fi The Halt, the horror-fantasy-action film Sisters from Thai director and producer Prachya Pinkaew (Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior) and the Tatami episode of the Eric Khoo-produced HBO Asia horror series Folklore, directed by Japanese actor Takumi Saitoh.

The program will include "thrillers to romantic horrors, reflecting regional characteristics in the region," according to TIFF.

The first three editions featured works from Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia, respectively, while the fourth and fifth editions presented films from across Southeast Asia, including the productions of young filmmakers recommended by veteran directors.

The program will be presented by the Japan Foundation Asia Center, a quasi-governmental organization that promotes cultural exchange between Japan and Southeast Asian nations. The center will also co-host with TIFF organizer UniJapan special screenings of Masters of Southeast Asian Cinema and Setan Jawa –A Silent Film With a Live 3D Sound Concert from July 2 to 10 in central Tokyo.

The 32nd edition of TIFF will run from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5 at the Roppongi Hills complex and other Tokyo venues.