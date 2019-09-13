Tokyo Game Show: 'Resident Evil' Multi-Player Online Spin-off 'Project Resistance' Teased

The latest installment of the iconic series pits a mastermind controlling the zombies against four cooperating players in a survival horror game.

Gameplay for Project Resistance, the newest addition to the Resident Evil universe, was unveiled by Capcom at the Tokyo Game Show this week.

Capcom describes the game as a "1 vs. 4 asymmetric online survival horror experience set in the world of Resident Evil." It focuses on a mastermind controlling the zombies against four cooperating players in a survival horror game.



The player who controls the mastermind follows the survivors on security cameras and can summon zombies and other monsters to attack them. The cooperating players take control of one of the four survivors: two male fighters, a female healer or a female tech expert.

Gameplay for the online multi-player title was presented by producer Masachika Kawata at Asia's biggest game show, with more than 650 exhibiting companies at the Makuhari Messe convention center, north of Tokyo. Capcom is cooperating on development with Taiwan's NeoBards Entertainment, an online game specialist whose CEO Jean-Marc Morel also made an appearance.

Capcom began recruiting players this week for an online closed beta test of the game, to run Oct. 4-Oct. 7, said Kawata.

No release date has been set, but Project Resistance is coming to Sony's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox and PCs via Steam.

The Resident Evil games, known in Japan as Biohazard, have sold nearly 100 million copies and also produced the most successful spin-off movie franchise from a video game, with total box office well north of a billion dollars.

A Biohazard: The Extreme attraction based on the franchise is currently in operation at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, scheduled to run until Nov. 4.